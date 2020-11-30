Earnings results for MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

MOGU Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.28.

MOGU last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 24th, 2020. The reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $18.75 million during the quarter. MOGU has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

Dividend Strength: MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

MOGU does not currently pay a dividend. MOGU does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

In the past three months, MOGU insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 28.29% of the stock of MOGU is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of MOGU (NYSE:MOGU



The P/E ratio of MOGU is -0.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MOGU has a P/B Ratio of 0.93. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

