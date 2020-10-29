Earnings results for Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.75.

Mohawk Industries last issued its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has generated $10.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8. Mohawk Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mohawk Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $105.68, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.61%. The high price target for MHK is $165.00 and the low price target for MHK is $62.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Mohawk Industries has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.32, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $108.65, Mohawk Industries has a forecasted upside of 17.8% from its current price of $92.21. Mohawk Industries has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries does not currently pay a dividend. Mohawk Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

In the past three months, Mohawk Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $135,705.00 in company stock. Only 18.50% of the stock of Mohawk Industries is held by insiders. 77.58% of the stock of Mohawk Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK



Earnings for Mohawk Industries are expected to grow by 37.48% in the coming year, from $6.51 to $8.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Mohawk Industries is 13.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Mohawk Industries is 13.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 53.65. Mohawk Industries has a PEG Ratio of 3.56. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Mohawk Industries has a P/B Ratio of 0.81. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

