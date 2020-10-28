Earnings results for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare Inc is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.8.

Molina Healthcare last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare has generated $11.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. Molina Healthcare has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Molina Healthcare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $191.46, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.09%. The high price target for MOH is $230.00 and the low price target for MOH is $120.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Molina Healthcare has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $191.46, Molina Healthcare has a forecasted downside of 6.1% from its current price of $203.87. Molina Healthcare has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare does not currently pay a dividend. Molina Healthcare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

In the past three months, Molina Healthcare insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $912,905.00 in company stock. Only 1.07% of the stock of Molina Healthcare is held by insiders. 98.45% of the stock of Molina Healthcare is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH



Earnings for Molina Healthcare are expected to grow by 15.49% in the coming year, from $11.88 to $13.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Molina Healthcare is 15.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Molina Healthcare is 15.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.94. Molina Healthcare has a PEG Ratio of 1.75. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Molina Healthcare has a P/B Ratio of 6.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

