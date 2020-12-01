Earnings results for Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/01/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57.

Momo last issued its earnings data on September 3rd, 2020. The information services provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Momo has generated $1.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6. Momo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Momo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.15, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 74.90%. The high price target for MOMO is $35.00 and the low price target for MOMO is $16.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo does not currently pay a dividend. Momo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

In the past three months, Momo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 61.40% of the stock of Momo is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 55.48% of the stock of Momo is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO



Earnings for Momo are expected to grow by 13.22% in the coming year, from $1.21 to $1.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Momo is 7.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.75. The P/E ratio of Momo is 7.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 78.81. Momo has a P/B Ratio of 1.52. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

