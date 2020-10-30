Earnings results for MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

Moneygram International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

MoneyGram International last announced its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business earned $279.80 million during the quarter. MoneyGram International has generated ($0.06) earnings per share over the last year. MoneyGram International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MoneyGram International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 77.73%. The high price target for MGI is $1.00 and the low price target for MGI is $1.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International does not currently pay a dividend. MoneyGram International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

In the past three months, MoneyGram International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of MoneyGram International is held by insiders. Only 34.63% of the stock of MoneyGram International is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI



Earnings for MoneyGram International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.02) to $0.23 per share. The P/E ratio of MoneyGram International is -7.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MoneyGram International is -7.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

