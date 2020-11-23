Earnings results for Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/23/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Analyst Opinion on Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.74%. The high price target for MNR is $18.00 and the low price target for MNR is $13.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.61%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Monmouth Real Estate Investment is 80.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Monmouth Real Estate Investment will have a dividend payout ratio of 75.56% in the coming year. This indicates that Monmouth Real Estate Investment may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR)

In the past three months, Monmouth Real Estate Investment insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $30,471.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.92% of the stock of Monmouth Real Estate Investment is held by insiders. 70.63% of the stock of Monmouth Real Estate Investment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR



Earnings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment are expected to grow by 9.76% in the coming year, from $0.82 to $0.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Monmouth Real Estate Investment is -66.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Monmouth Real Estate Investment is -66.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a P/B Ratio of 2.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

