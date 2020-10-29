Earnings results for Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62.

Monolithic Power Systems last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business earned $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Monolithic Power Systems has generated $2.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.5. Monolithic Power Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Monolithic Power Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $272.78, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.20%. The high price target for MPWR is $350.00 and the low price target for MPWR is $195.00. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Monolithic Power Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 9 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $272.78, Monolithic Power Systems has a forecasted downside of 10.2% from its current price of $303.76. Monolithic Power Systems has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems has a dividend yield of 0.63%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Monolithic Power Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Monolithic Power Systems is 79.05%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Monolithic Power Systems will have a dividend payout ratio of 53.62% next year. This indicates that Monolithic Power Systems will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

In the past three months, Monolithic Power Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $24,805,571.00 in company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of Monolithic Power Systems is held by insiders. 93.95% of the stock of Monolithic Power Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR



Earnings for Monolithic Power Systems are expected to grow by 13.03% in the coming year, from $3.30 to $3.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Monolithic Power Systems is 110.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Monolithic Power Systems is 110.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.88. Monolithic Power Systems has a PEG Ratio of 3.79. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Monolithic Power Systems has a P/B Ratio of 17.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

