Earnings results for (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.4.

Iovance Biotherapeutics last released its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Iovance Biotherapeutics has generated ($1.59) earnings per share over the last year. Iovance Biotherapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020. Iovance Biotherapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on (NASDAQ:IOVA)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Iovance Biotherapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.80%. The high price target for IOVA is $65.00 and the low price target for IOVA is $35.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Iovance Biotherapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.60, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a forecasted upside of 27.8% from its current price of $35.68. Iovance Biotherapeutics has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Iovance Biotherapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: (NASDAQ:IOVA)

In the past three months, Iovance Biotherapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.90% of the stock of Iovance Biotherapeutics is held by insiders. 95.15% of the stock of Iovance Biotherapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of (NASDAQ:IOVA)



Earnings for Iovance Biotherapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.94) to ($2.15) per share. The P/E ratio of Iovance Biotherapeutics is -18.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Iovance Biotherapeutics is -18.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 15.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

