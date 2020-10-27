Earnings results for Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.6.

Monro last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $247.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.86 million. Its revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Monro has generated $2.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.1. Monro has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Monro in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $64.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 49.65%. The high price target for MNRO is $92.00 and the low price target for MNRO is $41.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Monro has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $64.50, Monro has a forecasted upside of 49.7% from its current price of $43.10. Monro has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro pays a meaningful dividend of 2.00%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Monro does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Monro is 44.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Monro will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.11% next year. This indicates that Monro will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

In the past three months, Monro insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.40% of the stock of Monro is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO



Earnings for Monro are expected to grow by 54.81% in the coming year, from $1.35 to $2.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Monro is 38.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Monro is 38.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 54.25. Monro has a PEG Ratio of 2.05. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Monro has a P/B Ratio of 1.95. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

