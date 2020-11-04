Earnings results for Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

Monroe Capital last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The company earned $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 million. Monroe Capital has generated $1.42 earnings per share over the last year. Monroe Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Monroe Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.73%. The high price target for MRCC is $10.00 and the low price target for MRCC is $7.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 14.99%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Monroe Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Monroe Capital is 70.42%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Monroe Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 94.34% in the coming year. This indicates that Monroe Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

In the past three months, Monroe Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.10% of the stock of Monroe Capital is held by insiders. Only 19.40% of the stock of Monroe Capital is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC



Earnings for Monroe Capital are expected to decrease by -28.86% in the coming year, from $1.49 to $1.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Monroe Capital is -9.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Monroe Capital is -9.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Monroe Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.56. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

