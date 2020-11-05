Earnings results for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55.

Monster Beverage last posted its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm earned $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Monster Beverage has generated $2.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.8. Monster Beverage has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Monster Beverage in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $81.31, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.71%. The high price target for MNST is $96.00 and the low price target for MNST is $52.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Monster Beverage has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.69, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $81.31, Monster Beverage has a forecasted downside of 1.7% from its current price of $82.72. Monster Beverage has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Monster Beverage does not currently pay a dividend. Monster Beverage does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Monster Beverage insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,126,791.00 in company stock. Only 10.60% of the stock of Monster Beverage is held by insiders. 63.92% of the stock of Monster Beverage is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Monster Beverage are expected to grow by 13.72% in the coming year, from $2.26 to $2.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Monster Beverage is 38.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Monster Beverage is 38.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 36.39. Monster Beverage has a PEG Ratio of 2.96. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Monster Beverage has a P/B Ratio of 10.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

