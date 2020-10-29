Earnings results for Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.15.

Moody’s last issued its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.55. The company earned $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Moody’s has generated $8.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.7. Moody’s has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Moody’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $294.09, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.31%. The high price target for MCO is $368.00 and the low price target for MCO is $215.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Moody’s has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $294.09, Moody’s has a forecasted upside of 12.3% from its current price of $261.86. Moody’s has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s has a dividend yield of 0.84%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Moody’s has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Moody’s is 27.02%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Moody’s will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.38% next year. This indicates that Moody’s will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

In the past three months, Moody’s insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,207,438.00 in company stock. Only 0.79% of the stock of Moody’s is held by insiders. 89.73% of the stock of Moody’s is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO



Earnings for Moody’s are expected to grow by 4.82% in the coming year, from $9.55 to $10.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Moody’s is 28.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Moody’s is 28.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.35. Moody’s has a PEG Ratio of 2.98. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Moody’s has a P/B Ratio of 59.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

