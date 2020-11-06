Earnings results for Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.31.

Analyst Opinion on Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

Dividend Strength: Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog has a dividend yield of 1.50%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Moog does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

In the past three months, Moog insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.43% of the stock of Moog is held by insiders. Only 0.44% of the stock of Moog is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Moog (NYSE:MOG.B



The P/E ratio of Moog is 17.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of Moog is 17.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 31.40. Moog has a P/B Ratio of 1.74. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here