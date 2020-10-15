Earnings results for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley is expected* to report earnings on 10/15/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.21.

Morgan Stanley last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 16th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Morgan Stanley has generated $4.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. Morgan Stanley has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 15th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Morgan Stanley in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $54.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.19%. The high price target for MS is $68.00 and the low price target for MS is $43.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.” Morgan Stanley also publishes sell-side equities research reports and recommendations about other companies, which can be viewed at this link.

Morgan Stanley has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.68, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $54.80, Morgan Stanley has a forecasted upside of 8.2% from its current price of $50.65. Morgan Stanley has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley pays a meaningful dividend of 2.78%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Morgan Stanley has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Morgan Stanley is 28.11%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Morgan Stanley will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.94% next year. This indicates that Morgan Stanley will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

In the past three months, Morgan Stanley insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,362,646.00 in company stock. Only 0.26% of the stock of Morgan Stanley is held by insiders. 88.70% of the stock of Morgan Stanley is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS



Earnings for Morgan Stanley are expected to decrease by -5.29% in the coming year, from $5.29 to $5.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Morgan Stanley is 9.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.74. The P/E ratio of Morgan Stanley is 9.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.53. Morgan Stanley has a PEG Ratio of 0.93. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Morgan Stanley has a P/B Ratio of 1.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

