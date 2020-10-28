Earnings results for Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.3900000000000001.

Morningstar last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $327.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.1. Morningstar has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Morningstar.

Dividend Strength: Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar has a dividend yield of 0.66%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Morningstar does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

In the past three months, Morningstar insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $34,497,010.00 in company stock. 49.70% of the stock of Morningstar is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 47.97% of the stock of Morningstar is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN



The P/E ratio of Morningstar is 53.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Morningstar is 53.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 39.62. Morningstar has a P/B Ratio of 7.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here