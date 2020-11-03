Earnings results for MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR)

MorphoSys AG is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.21.

MorphoSys last released its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.84 million. MorphoSys has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. MorphoSys has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MorphoSys in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for MorphoSys.

Dividend Strength: MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR)

MorphoSys does not currently pay a dividend. MorphoSys does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR)

In the past three months, MorphoSys insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR



More latest stories: here