Earnings results for Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.9100000000000001.

Motorola Solutions last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has generated $7.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.3. Motorola Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Motorola Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $145.31, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.66%. The high price target for MSI is $225.00 and the low price target for MSI is $28.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Motorola Solutions has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $145.31, Motorola Solutions has a forecasted downside of 11.7% from its current price of $164.49. Motorola Solutions has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions has a dividend yield of 1.49%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Motorola Solutions has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Motorola Solutions is 34.41%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Motorola Solutions will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.04% next year. This indicates that Motorola Solutions will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

In the past three months, Motorola Solutions insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $15,337,386.00 in company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Motorola Solutions is held by insiders. 85.55% of the stock of Motorola Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI



Earnings for Motorola Solutions are expected to grow by 16.13% in the coming year, from $6.88 to $7.99 per share. The P/E ratio of Motorola Solutions is 34.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Motorola Solutions is 34.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.88. Motorola Solutions has a PEG Ratio of 2.75. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

