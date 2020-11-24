Earnings results for Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/24/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.82.

Movado Group last released its quarterly earnings results on August 27th, 2020. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. The company earned $88.54 million during the quarter. Movado Group has generated $1.57 earnings per share over the last year. Movado Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Dividend Strength: Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group does not currently pay a dividend. Movado Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

In the past three months, Movado Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 29.92% of the stock of Movado Group is held by insiders. 66.80% of the stock of Movado Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV



The P/E ratio of Movado Group is -2.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Movado Group is -2.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Movado Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

