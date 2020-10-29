Earnings results for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.41.

Mr. Cooper Group last posted its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $630 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.20 million. Mr. Cooper Group has generated $3.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.6. Mr. Cooper Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mr. Cooper Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.05%. The high price target for COOP is $30.00 and the low price target for COOP is $13.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Mr. Cooper Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.00, Mr. Cooper Group has a forecasted upside of 3.0% from its current price of $22.32. Mr. Cooper Group has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Mr. Cooper Group does not currently pay a dividend. Mr. Cooper Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Mr. Cooper Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.53% of the stock of Mr. Cooper Group is held by insiders. 83.64% of the stock of Mr. Cooper Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Mr. Cooper Group are expected to decrease by -43.69% in the coming year, from $8.24 to $4.64 per share. The P/E ratio of Mr. Cooper Group is 30.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Mr. Cooper Group is 30.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.37. Mr. Cooper Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.91. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

