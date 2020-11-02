Earnings results for MRC Global (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-3.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.52.

Esperion Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $2.19. The company had revenue of $212.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.97 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 21557.1% on a year-over-year basis. Esperion Therapeutics has generated ($3.59) earnings per share over the last year. Esperion Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Esperion Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $80.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 168.60%. The high price target for ESPR is $191.00 and the low price target for ESPR is $35.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Esperion Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.58, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $80.50, Esperion Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 168.6% from its current price of $29.97. Esperion Therapeutics has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Esperion Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Esperion Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Esperion Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.70% of the stock of Esperion Therapeutics is held by insiders.

Earnings for Esperion Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($5.21) to ($10.43) per share. The P/E ratio of Esperion Therapeutics is -9.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Esperion Therapeutics is -9.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Esperion Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 41.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

