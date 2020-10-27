Earnings results for MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

MRC Global last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. The business earned $602 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.81 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. MRC Global has generated $0.49 earnings per share over the last year. MRC Global has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MRC Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 141.50%. The high price target for MRC is $17.00 and the low price target for MRC is $6.50. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MRC Global has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.14, MRC Global has a forecasted upside of 141.5% from its current price of $4.20. MRC Global has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global does not currently pay a dividend. MRC Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

In the past three months, MRC Global insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.60% of the stock of MRC Global is held by insiders. 96.32% of the stock of MRC Global is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC



Earnings for MRC Global are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.41) to ($0.44) per share. The P/E ratio of MRC Global is -1.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MRC Global is -1.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MRC Global has a P/B Ratio of 0.54. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here