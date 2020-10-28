Earnings results for MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporporated is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.15.

MSA Safety last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $314.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.26 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. MSA Safety has generated $4.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.8. MSA Safety has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MSA Safety in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $133.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.24%. The high price target for MSA is $150.00 and the low price target for MSA is $113.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MSA Safety has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $133.67, MSA Safety has a forecasted downside of 4.2% from its current price of $139.58. MSA Safety has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety has a dividend yield of 1.21%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. MSA Safety does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of MSA Safety is 35.83%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, MSA Safety will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.73% next year. This indicates that MSA Safety will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

In the past three months, MSA Safety insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,338,775.00 in company stock. Only 7.00% of the stock of MSA Safety is held by insiders. 76.79% of the stock of MSA Safety is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA



Earnings for MSA Safety are expected to grow by 9.44% in the coming year, from $4.66 to $5.10 per share. The P/E ratio of MSA Safety is 35.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of MSA Safety is 35.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.73. MSA Safety has a P/B Ratio of 7.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

