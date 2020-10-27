Earnings results for MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.96. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.3.

Analyst Opinion on MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MSC Industrial Direct in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.61%. The high price target for MSM is $82.00 and the low price target for MSM is $60.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

MSC Industrial Direct has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.14, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $72.00, MSC Industrial Direct has a forecasted upside of 8.6% from its current price of $66.29. MSC Industrial Direct has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.41%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. MSC Industrial Direct has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of MSC Industrial Direct is 56.71%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, MSC Industrial Direct will have a dividend payout ratio of 68.49% next year. This indicates that MSC Industrial Direct will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM)

In the past three months, MSC Industrial Direct insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 28.75% of the stock of MSC Industrial Direct is held by insiders. 70.41% of the stock of MSC Industrial Direct is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM



Earnings for MSC Industrial Direct are expected to decrease by -4.16% in the coming year, from $4.57 to $4.38 per share. The P/E ratio of MSC Industrial Direct is 13.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of MSC Industrial Direct is 13.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 31.06. MSC Industrial Direct has a P/B Ratio of 2.47. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

