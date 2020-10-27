Earnings results for Msci (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6800000000000002.

Msci last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Msci has generated $6.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.0. Msci has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Msci (NYSE:MSCI)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Msci in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $370.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.03%. The high price target for MSCI is $501.00 and the low price target for MSCI is $290.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Msci has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $370.63, Msci has a forecasted upside of 6.0% from its current price of $349.56. Msci has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Msci (NYSE:MSCI)

Msci has a dividend yield of 0.89%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Msci does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Msci is 48.45%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Msci will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.42% next year. This indicates that Msci will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Msci (NYSE:MSCI)

In the past three months, Msci insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,996,165.00 in company stock. Only 2.94% of the stock of Msci is held by insiders. 91.86% of the stock of Msci is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Msci (NYSE:MSCI



Earnings for Msci are expected to grow by 10.63% in the coming year, from $7.34 to $8.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Msci is 57.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Msci is 57.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.99.

