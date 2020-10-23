Earnings results for M&T Bank (NYSE:UHT)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust is estimated to report earnings on 10/23/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.83.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.96%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has been increasing its dividend for 24 years.

In the past three months, Universal Health Realty Income Trust insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $315,995.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Universal Health Realty Income Trust is held by insiders. 67.61% of the stock of Universal Health Realty Income Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Universal Health Realty Income Trust is 39.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Universal Health Realty Income Trust is 39.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.24. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a P/B Ratio of 4.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

