Earnings results for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.4699999999999998.

M&T Bank last released its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank has generated $13.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. M&T Bank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for M&T Bank in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $131.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.57%. The high price target for MTB is $184.00 and the low price target for MTB is $107.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 12 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

M&T Bank has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.07, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 12 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $131.29, M&T Bank has a forecasted upside of 32.6% from its current price of $99.03. M&T Bank has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.43%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. M&T Bank has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of M&T Bank is 32.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, M&T Bank will have a dividend payout ratio of 44.09% next year. This indicates that M&T Bank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

In the past three months, M&T Bank insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $89,695.00 in company stock. Only 0.58% of the stock of M&T Bank is held by insiders. 82.84% of the stock of M&T Bank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB



Earnings for M&T Bank are expected to grow by 10.15% in the coming year, from $9.06 to $9.98 per share. The P/E ratio of M&T Bank is 9.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of M&T Bank is 9.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. M&T Bank has a PEG Ratio of 3.93. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. M&T Bank has a P/B Ratio of 0.90. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

