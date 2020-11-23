Earnings results for MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC)

MTS Systems Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 11/23/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Analyst Opinion on MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MTS Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.08%. The high price target for MTSC is $44.00 and the low price target for MTSC is $14.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

MTS Systems has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.50, MTS Systems has a forecasted downside of 14.1% from its current price of $36.66. MTS Systems has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC)

MTS Systems does not currently pay a dividend. MTS Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC)

In the past three months, MTS Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of MTS Systems is held by insiders. 87.04% of the stock of MTS Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC



Earnings for MTS Systems are expected to grow by 2,140.00% in the coming year, from $0.05 to $1.12 per share. The P/E ratio of MTS Systems is 53.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.24. The P/E ratio of MTS Systems is 53.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 74.67. MTS Systems has a PEG Ratio of 2.75. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. MTS Systems has a P/B Ratio of 1.36. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here