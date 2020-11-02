Earnings results for Murphy USA (NYSE:EL)

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.9. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.67.

The Estée Lauder Companies last posted its earnings results on August 20th, 2020. The reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. The Estée Lauder Companies has generated $4.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.0. The Estée Lauder Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020. The Estée Lauder Companies will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 2nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Estée Lauder Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $227.42, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.53%. The high price target for EL is $255.00 and the low price target for EL is $170.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Estée Lauder Companies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.72, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $227.42, The Estée Lauder Companies has a forecasted upside of 3.5% from its current price of $219.66. The Estée Lauder Companies has been the subject of 14 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies has a dividend yield of 0.87%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Estée Lauder Companies has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Estée Lauder Companies is 46.60%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Estée Lauder Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.27% next year. This indicates that The Estée Lauder Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, The Estée Lauder Companies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $81,248,019.00 in company stock. Only 13.95% of the stock of The Estée Lauder Companies is held by insiders. 55.49% of the stock of The Estée Lauder Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for The Estée Lauder Companies are expected to grow by 27.65% in the coming year, from $4.81 to $6.14 per share. The P/E ratio of The Estée Lauder Companies is 120.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.55. The P/E ratio of The Estée Lauder Companies is 120.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 33.26. The Estée Lauder Companies has a PEG Ratio of 3.84. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Estée Lauder Companies has a P/B Ratio of 19.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

