Murphy USA Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.55.

Murphy USA last issued its earnings data on July 21st, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Murphy USA has generated $5.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. Murphy USA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Murphy USA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $129.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.08%. The high price target for MUSA is $157.00 and the low price target for MUSA is $102.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Murphy USA does not currently pay a dividend. Murphy USA does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Murphy USA insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,423,417.00 in company stock. Only 7.09% of the stock of Murphy USA is held by insiders. 84.71% of the stock of Murphy USA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Murphy USA are expected to decrease by -42.04% in the coming year, from $12.63 to $7.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Murphy USA is 10.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Murphy USA is 10.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.42. Murphy USA has a P/B Ratio of 4.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

