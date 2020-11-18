Earnings results for Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Muscle Maker, Inc is estimated to report earnings on 11/18/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Muscle Maker last released its quarterly earnings data on August 19th, 2020. The reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business earned $0.84 million during the quarter. Muscle Maker has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Muscle Maker has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Dividend Strength: Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Muscle Maker does not currently pay a dividend. Muscle Maker does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL)

In the past three months, Muscle Maker insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.97% of the stock of Muscle Maker is held by insiders. Only 0.59% of the stock of Muscle Maker is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL



