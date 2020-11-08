CSI COMPRESSCO (NASDAQ:CCLP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco last released its quarterly earnings results on November 7th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. CSI Compressco has generated ($0.40) earnings per share over the last year. CSI Compressco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CSI COMPRESSCO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco’s stock was trading at $0.95 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CCLP stock has decreased by 18.5% and is now trading at $0.7744.

LIBERTY GLOBAL (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global has generated ($2.16) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.2.

HOW HAS LIBERTY GLOBAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global’s stock was trading at $17.30 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LBTYA shares have increased by 14.5% and is now trading at $19.81.

RPT REALTY (NYSE:RPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty last released its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. RPT Realty has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.4. RPT Realty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RPT REALTY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty’s stock was trading at $11.44 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RPT shares have decreased by 55.6% and is now trading at $5.08.

JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES (NYSE:JHX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries last released its earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635 million. James Hardie Industries has generated $0.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.4.

HOW HAS JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries’ stock was trading at $16.01 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, JHX stock has increased by 69.5% and is now trading at $27.13.