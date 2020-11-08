CHUY’S (NASDAQ:CHUY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s last posted its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.02 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Chuy’s has generated $1.04 earnings per share over the last year. Chuy’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CHUY’S’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s’ stock was trading at $16.51 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CHUY shares have increased by 27.0% and is now trading at $20.97.

COOPER-STANDARD (NYSE:CPS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $1.85. Cooper-Standard has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS COOPER-STANDARD’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard’s stock was trading at $14.31 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CPS shares have increased by 95.0% and is now trading at $27.90.

OPTINOSE (NASDAQ:OPTN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.13. OptiNose has generated ($2.63) earnings per share over the last year. OptiNose has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OPTINOSE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose’s stock was trading at $5.06 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OPTN stock has decreased by 28.3% and is now trading at $3.63.

PLAYAGS (NYSE:AGS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AGS)

PlayAGS last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.27. PlayAGS has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year. PlayAGS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PLAYAGS’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:AGS)

PlayAGS’s stock was trading at $5.14 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AGS stock has decreased by 33.5% and is now trading at $3.42.