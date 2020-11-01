INVESTORS BANCORP (NASDAQ:ISBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Investors Bancorp has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.4. Investors Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INVESTORS BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp’s stock was trading at $9.45 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ISBC stock has decreased by 10.5% and is now trading at $8.46.

SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:SREV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm earned $47.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43 million. ServiceSource International has generated ($0.09) earnings per share over the last year. ServiceSource International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International’s stock was trading at $1.13 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SREV shares have increased by 23.0% and is now trading at $1.39.

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY (NASDAQ:OLED) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display last released its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.05 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Display has generated $3.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.8. Universal Display has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNIVERSAL DISPLAY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display’s stock was trading at $147.90 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, OLED shares have increased by 34.1% and is now trading at $198.31.

WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS (NYSE:WRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. Weingarten Realty Investors has generated $2.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3. Weingarten Realty Investors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors’ stock was trading at $22.64 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WRI shares have decreased by 29.9% and is now trading at $15.86.

