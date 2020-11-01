MOBILEIRON (NASDAQ:MOBL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MOBL)

MobileIron last posted its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). MobileIron has generated ($0.41) earnings per share over the last year. MobileIron has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MOBILEIRON’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:MOBL)

MobileIron’s stock was trading at $3.50 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MOBL stock has increased by 101.1% and is now trading at $7.04.

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL (NYSE:TAK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical last released its quarterly earnings results on July 31st, 2020. The reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $7.46 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical has generated $1.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.2. Takeda Pharmaceutical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical’s stock was trading at $17.15 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TAK stock has decreased by 10.3% and is now trading at $15.39.

TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:TPX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International last released its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Tempur Sealy International has generated $4.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.1. Tempur Sealy International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International’s stock was trading at $59.07 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TPX stock has increased by 50.7% and is now trading at $89.00.

THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY (NASDAQ:CAKE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.97 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. The Cheesecake Factory has generated $2.61 earnings per share over the last year. The Cheesecake Factory has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory’s stock was trading at $25.21 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CAKE shares have increased by 17.9% and is now trading at $29.72.

