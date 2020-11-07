ASSURANT (NYSE:AIZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant last released its earnings results on November 7th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The business earned $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Assurant has generated $8.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.3. Assurant has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ASSURANT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant’s stock was trading at $108.38 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AIZ stock has increased by 17.5% and is now trading at $127.36.

LGI HOMES (NASDAQ:LGIH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes last released its quarterly earnings data on November 3rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.29. The business earned $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.10 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. LGI Homes has generated $7.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.8. LGI Homes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LGI HOMES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes’ stock was trading at $68.98 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LGIH stock has increased by 78.6% and is now trading at $123.19.

RADIAN GROUP (NYSE:RDN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The business earned $375.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. Its revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Radian Group has generated $3.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.2. Radian Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RADIAN GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group’s stock was trading at $18.80 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RDN shares have decreased by 5.4% and is now trading at $17.78.

GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS (NASDAQ:GPP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GPP)

Green Plains Partners last issued its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Green Plains Partners has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.6. Green Plains Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:GPP)

Green Plains Partners’ stock was trading at $10.10 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GPP shares have decreased by 20.4% and is now trading at $8.04.