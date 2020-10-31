ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. ASGN has generated $4.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2. ASGN has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ASGN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN’s stock was trading at $39.87 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ASGN stock has increased by 67.2% and is now trading at $66.68.

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES (NYSE:HVT.A) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies last issued its earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter. Haverty Furniture Companies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.5. Haverty Furniture Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies’ stock was trading at $15.80 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HVT.A shares have increased by 49.2% and is now trading at $23.58.

NATWEST GROUP (NYSE:NWG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group last released its quarterly earnings results on July 31st, 2020. The reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group has generated $0.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.9. NatWest Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 5th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NATWEST GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group’s stock was trading at $3.55 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NWG shares have decreased by 10.1% and is now trading at $3.19.

OVERSTOCK.COM (NASDAQ:OSTK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com last announced its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.73. The company earned $731.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.58 million. Its revenue was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. Overstock.com has generated ($3.46) earnings per share over the last year. Overstock.com has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, March 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OVERSTOCK.COM’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com’s stock was trading at $4.54 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OSTK stock has increased by 1,135.7% and is now trading at $56.10.

