BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP (NYSE:BHLB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp last released its earnings data on October 26th, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.40. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has generated $2.40 earnings per share over the last year. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s stock was trading at $19.00 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BHLB stock has decreased by 31.4% and is now trading at $13.03.

HUBBELL (NYSE:HUBB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell last released its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. The firm earned $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell has generated $8.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.2. Hubbell has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HUBBELL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell’s stock was trading at $122.08 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HUBB shares have increased by 19.2% and is now trading at $145.51.

CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP (NASDAQ:CCBG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 1st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. Capital City Bank Group has generated $1.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8. Capital City Bank Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group’s stock was trading at $21.15 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CCBG shares have increased by 0.8% and is now trading at $21.31.

GENERAC (NYSE:GNRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac last posted its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac has generated $5.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.5. Generac has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GENERAC’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac’s stock was trading at $102.08 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GNRC shares have increased by 105.9% and is now trading at $210.15.