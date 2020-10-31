CRANE (NYSE:CR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CR)

Crane last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The firm earned $737.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. Its revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Crane has generated $6.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.6. Crane has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CRANE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:CR)

Crane’s stock was trading at $57.82 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CR stock has decreased by 12.2% and is now trading at $50.75.

ROPER TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:ROP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies last posted its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business earned $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has generated $13.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.3. Roper Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ROPER TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies’ stock was trading at $323.09 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ROP stock has increased by 14.9% and is now trading at $371.34.

CONSTELLIUM (NYSE:CSTM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium last released its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.21. The company earned $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellium has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year. Constellium has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CONSTELLIUM’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium’s stock was trading at $7.45 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CSTM shares have increased by 18.3% and is now trading at $8.81.

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:CTSH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions has generated $3.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.5. Cognizant Technology Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions’ stock was trading at $53.15 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CTSH shares have increased by 34.4% and is now trading at $71.42.