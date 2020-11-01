DINE BRANDS GLOBAL (NYSE:DIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global last issued its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. Dine Brands Global has generated $6.95 earnings per share over the last year. Dine Brands Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DINE BRANDS GLOBAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global’s stock was trading at $51.34 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DIN shares have increased by 0.2% and is now trading at $51.45.

VALE (NYSE:VALE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VALE)

Vale last released its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Vale has generated $1.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.7. Vale has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VALE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:VALE)

Vale’s stock was trading at $8.50 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, VALE stock has increased by 24.4% and is now trading at $10.57.

CORESITE REALTY (NYSE:COR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The company earned $154 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. Its revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CoreSite Realty has generated $5.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.4. CoreSite Realty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CORESITE REALTY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty’s stock was trading at $106.31 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, COR shares have increased by 12.3% and is now trading at $119.36.

INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:NTLA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company earned $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intellia Therapeutics has generated ($2.11) earnings per share over the last year. Intellia Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020. Intellia Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

HOW HAS INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $12.72 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NTLA stock has increased by 88.2% and is now trading at $23.94.

