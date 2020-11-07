FABRINET (NYSE:FN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The firm earned $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.66 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fabrinet has generated $3.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.0. Fabrinet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FABRINET’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet’s stock was trading at $51.08 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FN shares have increased by 30.0% and is now trading at $66.38.

THE ANDERSONS (NASDAQ:ANDE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons last announced its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The Andersons has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year. The Andersons has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE ANDERSONS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons’ stock was trading at $16.21 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ANDE shares have increased by 16.5% and is now trading at $18.88.

CHIMERA INVESTMENT (NYSE:CIM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment last released its earnings results on November 7th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year. Chimera Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CHIMERA INVESTMENT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment’s stock was trading at $18.36 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CIM stock has decreased by 50.4% and is now trading at $9.10.

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY (NYSE:AE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy last issued its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $152.29 million during the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHO ARE SOME OF ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY’S KEY COMPETITORS? (NYSE:AE)

Some companies that are related to Adams Resources & Energy include Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSY), Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC), World Fuel Services (INT), CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) and NGL Energy Partners (NGL).