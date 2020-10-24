INGEVITY (NYSE:NGVT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SNV)

Ingevity last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.78. Ingevity has generated $4.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. Ingevity has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.Ingevity will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 28th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

HOW HAS INGEVITY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:SNV)

Ingevity’s stock was trading at $38.80 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NGVT shares have increased by 54.9% and is now trading at $60.11.

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES (NYSE:STC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services last released its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. Stewart Information Services has generated $2.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. Stewart Information Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services’ stock was trading at $32.71 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, STC stock has increased by 36.4% and is now trading at $44.63.

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN (NYSE:AB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein last posted its earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $900.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.66 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. AllianceBernstein has generated $2.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8. AllianceBernstein has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein’s stock was trading at $26.61 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AB stock has increased by 18.6% and is now trading at $31.55.

BARCLAYS (NYSE:BCS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business earned $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Barclays has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.2.

HOW HAS BARCLAYS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays’ stock was trading at $5.87 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BCS shares have decreased by 0.7% and is now trading at $5.83.