THE PROCTER & GAMBLE (NYSE:PG) EARNINGS INFORMATION

The Procter & Gamble last posted its earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm earned $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. The Procter & Gamble has generated $5.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.2. The Procter & Gamble has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE PROCTER & GAMBLE'S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS?

The Procter & Gamble’s stock was trading at $111.59 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PG stock has increased by 27.6% and is now trading at $142.38.

KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION (NYSE:KNX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation last posted its earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Its revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Knight-Swift Transportation has generated $2.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.4. Knight-Swift Transportation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation’s stock was trading at $30.88 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KNX shares have increased by 27.4% and is now trading at $39.33.

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:STX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology last issued its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The data storage provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has generated $4.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4. Seagate Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology’s stock was trading at $45.3050 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, STX stock has increased by 12.0% and is now trading at $50.74.

INVESTAR (NASDAQ:ISTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Investar has generated $1.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. Investar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INVESTAR’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar’s stock was trading at $17.42 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ISTR stock has decreased by 18.6% and is now trading at $14.18.