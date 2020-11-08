APPIAN (NASDAQ:APPN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. Its revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Appian has generated ($0.77) earnings per share over the last year. Appian has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS APPIAN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian’s stock was trading at $40.39 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, APPN shares have increased by 124.3% and is now trading at $90.58.

GLAUKOS (NYSE:GKOS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos last posted its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The business earned $64.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.74 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Glaukos has generated ($0.10) earnings per share over the last year. Glaukos has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GLAUKOS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos’ stock was trading at $38.64 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GKOS stock has increased by 56.1% and is now trading at $60.31.

ADVERUM BIOTECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:ADVM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Adverum Biotechnologies has generated ($1.01) earnings per share over the last year. Adverum Biotechnologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ADVERUM BIOTECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies’ stock was trading at $9.26 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ADVM shares have increased by 29.8% and is now trading at $12.02.

ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES (NYSE:AHH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties last released its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Armada Hoffler Properties has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6. Armada Hoffler Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties’ stock was trading at $13.91 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AHH shares have decreased by 37.3% and is now trading at $8.72.