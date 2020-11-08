CARDIFF ONCOLOGY (NASDAQ:CRDF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology last released its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology has generated ($2.80) earnings per share over the last year. Cardiff Oncology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF CARDIFF ONCOLOGY? (NASDAQ:CRDF)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cardiff Oncology in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC (NYSE:TPVG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC last announced its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.9. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s stock was trading at $10.63 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TPVG stock has increased by 12.4% and is now trading at $11.95.

CHIASMA (NASDAQ:CHMA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Chiasma last announced its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.11. Chiasma has generated ($1.06) earnings per share over the last year. Chiasma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CHIASMA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Chiasma’s stock was trading at $3.92 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CHMA shares have increased by 3.1% and is now trading at $4.04.

EXICURE (NYSE:XCUR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:XCUR)

Exicure last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm earned $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Exicure has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS EXICURE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:XCUR)

Exicure’s stock was trading at $1.66 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, XCUR shares have decreased by 6.6% and is now trading at $1.55.