DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT last posted its earnings results on November 7th, 2020. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DURECT has generated ($0.12) earnings per share over the last year. DURECT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DURECT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT’s stock was trading at $1.65 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DRRX stock has increased by 2.4% and is now trading at $1.69.

OTELCO (NASDAQ:OTEL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OTEL)

Otelco last posted its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $15.47 million during the quarter. Otelco has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.3. Otelco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OTELCO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:OTEL)

Otelco’s stock was trading at $6.56 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OTEL shares have increased by 75.3% and is now trading at $11.50.

ORIC PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ORIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.14. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF ORIC PHARMACEUTICALS? (NASDAQ:ORIC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

ING GROEP (NYSE:ING) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. ING Groep has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.7.

HOW HAS ING GROEP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep’s stock was trading at $6.94 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ING shares have increased by 2.6% and is now trading at $7.12.