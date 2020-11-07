ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL GROUP (NASDAQ:EIGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Endurance International Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Endurance International Group has generated ($0.24) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.1. Endurance International Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Endurance International Group’s stock was trading at $2.54 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EIGI shares have increased by 268.9% and is now trading at $9.37.

SPARK ENERGY (NASDAQ:SPKE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Spark Energy last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.54 million for the quarter. Spark Energy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.0.

HOW HAS SPARK ENERGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Spark Energy’s stock was trading at $8.19 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SPKE stock has increased by 14.2% and is now trading at $9.35.

CEDAR FAIR (NYSE:FUN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair last issued its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by $0.42. The company earned $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.08 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Cedar Fair has generated $3.08 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS CEDAR FAIR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair’s stock was trading at $29.25 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FUN shares have decreased by 0.9% and is now trading at $28.98.

RING ENERGY (NYSE:REI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:REI)

Ring Energy last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.29 million. Ring Energy has generated $0.53 earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF RING ENERGY? (NYSE:REI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ring Energy in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Hold.”