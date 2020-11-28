ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ENTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings results on November 22nd, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.51. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has generated $2.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.3. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $52.92 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ENTA stock has decreased by 18.9% and is now trading at $42.90.

DOLLAR TREE (NASDAQ:DLTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree last released its quarterly earnings data on November 23rd, 2020. The reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree has generated $4.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.4. Dollar Tree has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DOLLAR TREE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree’s stock was trading at $83.68 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DLTR shares have increased by 31.3% and is now trading at $109.90.

MOVADO GROUP (NYSE:MOV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 23rd, 2020. The reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.22. Movado Group has generated $1.57 earnings per share over the last year. Movado Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MOVADO GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group’s stock was trading at $12.50 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MOV stock has increased by 42.7% and is now trading at $17.84.

SINOVAC BIOTECH (NASDAQ:SVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SVA)

Sinovac Biotech last issued its earnings results on August 28th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business earned $52.33 million during the quarter. Sinovac Biotech has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.2.

