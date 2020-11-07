ESPERION THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ESPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.52) by $0.45. The business earned $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Its revenue was up 290.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Esperion Therapeutics has generated ($3.59) earnings per share over the last year. Esperion Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ESPERION THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $42.93 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ESPR stock has decreased by 36.8% and is now trading at $27.12.

HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE (NASDAQ:HRZN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Horizon Technology Finance has generated $1.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.4. Horizon Technology Finance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance’s stock was trading at $11.90 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HRZN stock has decreased by 0.6% and is now trading at $11.83.

MACROGENICS (NASDAQ:MGNX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics has generated ($3.16) earnings per share over the last year. MacroGenics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MACROGENICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics’ stock was trading at $6.49 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MGNX shares have increased by 223.6% and is now trading at $21.00.

ALIBABA GROUP (NYSE:BABA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business earned $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Alibaba Group has generated $6.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.0.

HOW HAS ALIBABA GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group’s stock was trading at $198.91 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BABA shares have increased by 44.7% and is now trading at $287.75.