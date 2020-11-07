DIAMONDBACK ENERGY (NASDAQ:FANG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy last released its quarterly earnings results on November 7th, 2020. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.26. The firm earned $720 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Diamondback Energy has generated $6.93 earnings per share over the last year. Diamondback Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DIAMONDBACK ENERGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy’s stock was trading at $26.20 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FANG shares have increased by 0.0% and is now trading at $26.20.

VIRTUSA (NASDAQ:VRTU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Virtusa last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm earned $317.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.21 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Virtusa has generated $1.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.6. Virtusa has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VIRTUSA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Virtusa’s stock was trading at $37.76 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VRTU stock has increased by 32.1% and is now trading at $49.88.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36. TTEC has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.9. TTEC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TTEC’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC’s stock was trading at $36.00 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TTEC stock has increased by 70.1% and is now trading at $61.22.

L.B. FOSTER (NASDAQ:FSTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster last issued its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. L.B. Foster has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.3. L.B. Foster has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS L.B. FOSTER’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster’s stock was trading at $12.61 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FSTR shares have increased by 9.4% and is now trading at $13.80.