GOLDMINING (NASDAQ:GLDG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GLDG)

GoldMining last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 13th, 2020. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. GoldMining has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. GoldMining has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHEN IS GOLDMINING’S NEXT EARNINGS DATE? (NASDAQ:GLDG)

GoldMining is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Tuesday, January 12th 2021.

View our earnings forecast for GoldMining.

THE CHARLES SCHWAB (NYSE:SCHW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab last issued its earnings results on October 15th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. The Charles Schwab has generated $2.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.5. The Charles Schwab has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE CHARLES SCHWAB’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab’s stock was trading at $32.43 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SCHW shares have increased by 21.2% and is now trading at $39.29.

CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP (NASDAQ:CVLY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp last posted its earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $18.44 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9.

HOW HAS CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp’s stock was trading at $17.52 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CVLY shares have decreased by 23.6% and is now trading at $13.39.

HEARTLAND EXPRESS (NASDAQ:HTLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 16th, 2020. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $162.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.75 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Heartland Express has generated $0.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.2. Heartland Express has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HEARTLAND EXPRESS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express’ stock was trading at $17.03 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HTLD shares have increased by 15.1% and is now trading at $19.6050.